FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Friday, Anitra Gunn’s boyfriend, Demarcus Little, appeared in Peach County Superior Court for a magistrate hearing.

It was during the hearing that officials reviewed his damage to property charge.

They set his bond at $10,000 with specific conditions.

If he posts bond, he is required to wear an ankle monitor. He will also be bound by a curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at his home on Chestnut Hill Road.

The judge added that if he returns to Fort Gordon, he must not leave the base, and that normally bond for his charge would be $1,500 but he is considered a flight risk.

Little was arrested Tuesday night hours after his girlfriend’s body was found, but at that time, he was only charged with damaging her property on Feb. 5.

An incident report from that day says Gunn’s house windows were smashed in by a brick and her tires were damaged for the second time in two weeks.

She told the officers she had no idea who could’ve slashed her tires, and that she didn’t have problems with anybody.

Here’s a brief timeline of the last week:

Anitra’s father, Christopher Gunn, called to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day on Friday morning. She didn't respond to calls or texts for the rest of the day.

Fort Valley Police say the last time she was seen was around 11:30 a.m.

Christopher asked police to do a welfare check on her home, which notes no signs of a struggle or robbery.

On Saturday, her car was found damaged and missing the front bumper in a neighbor’s yard after her father came down from Atlanta to file a missing-person report.

On Monday, a joint task force was created with law enforcement agencies to find Anitra.

On Tuesday, Gunn’s remains were found partially covered around 3:20 p.m. while officials were doing a ground search near Greer Road in Crawford County.

In a press conference after discovering the remains, law enforcement officials said they had a better idea of where to search based on debris in the grill of her car.

At the time, he said Little was a ‘person of interest’ and was being voluntarily interviewed for a third time.

Little was charged Tuesday night with damage to property.

On Thursday, the GBI completes its autopsy and confirms that Gunn died by homicide. The exact cause of death is not revealed, pending toxicology results.

