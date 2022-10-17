27-year-old man charged with concealing a death after body found at Acworth construction site

Kennesaw Police officers charged the man with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of card theft and multiple drug charges.

Friday, the Acworth Police Department made a welfare check at the site when a bystander spotted what appeared to be a body.

Acworth Police officers identified the body as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe on Monday.

Kennesaw Police took over the investigation. Their officers determined Sharpe’s death happened at a hotel just off Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw.

The department said they believe someone moved her body from the hotel to the construction site.

Police said they are still trying to determine the cause of Sharpe’s death, pending results from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kennesaw Police officers charged the man with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of card theft and multiple drug charges.