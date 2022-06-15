Atlanta homicide detectives arrest man accused in deadly shooting near GSU building

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting near a Georgia State University building.
Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives said 30-year-old Montrell Williams is in custody in connection with the death of a man along Marietta Street in the northwest part of the city.
Officers originally said they were called to 14 Marietta St. NW after a person was shot. The address leads to GSU's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. Police said that's where they found the man shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
APD said they detained a person in relation to the shooting. On Tuesday, they obtained a warrant for Williams' official arrest. The suspect was booked into the Fulton County Jail on felony murder charges, police said.