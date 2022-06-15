Atlanta homicide detectives arrest man accused in deadly shooting near GSU building

The victim in the shooting died Monday, according to police.

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting near a Georgia State University building.

Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives said 30-year-old Montrell Williams is in custody in connection with the death of a man along Marietta Street in the northwest part of the city.

Officers originally said they were called to 14 Marietta St. NW after a person was shot. The address leads to GSU's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. Police said that's where they found the man shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.