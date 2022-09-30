Man accused of murder in DeKalb County deadly pizza restaurant shooting

The 25-year-old was arrested Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a man is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a pizza restaurant.

Daniel Mengisteab, 25, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a murder charge, police announced Friday.

Investigators said they arrested Mengisteab in connection with the Aug. 28 shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.

The victim was picking up food from the eatery around 7:30 p.m. and getting into his car when three people left their own vehicles and fired several shots at him, authorities said. The three then ran away.

Police noted a Mercedez Benz driving away from the restaurant after the shooting. On Thursday, as investigators were patrolling the area by Memorial Drive and North Indian Creek Drive, they noted the suspect vehicle. Officers blocked the car's path in a nearby BP gas station parking lot where they arrested Mengisteab, they said.

Investigators originally said they were looking for three suspects in the case but have not clarified if anyone else is at large.