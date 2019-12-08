ATLANTA — Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death, Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road around 7:30 p.m. where they found the woman dead from her injuries.

Police said it appears the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the incident was domestic-related.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested James Waicul for felony murder after they were able to obtain "probably cause" in connection to the incident.

They took him to the Fulton County Jail.

