Video | Arrest made after man critically hurt during shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a suspect being arrested in connection to a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Sunday.

Officers said they were dispatched to an area near Custer Avenue and Funston Avenue in reference to a person shot call. Police could not find the victim at first but did find a 22-year-old man with a gun tucked into his waistband.

Verbal commands were given to the man, police said for him to show his hands, but they claimed that he did not comply. More officers arrived, and APD said they continued to give him commands. That's when officers tried to tase the suspect, "however, it was ineffective," according to the police department.

An officer then tackled the suspect. APD said other officers helped disarm the weapon. The 22-year-old was taken into custody with no injuries. Police did eventually find a victim and said he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital critically hurt, police said.