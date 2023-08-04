Two teens arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old at Gwinnett apartment complex

Andres David Buitrago Castillo was found shot to death on July 23, 2023 at the Elliot Norcross apartments on 1355 Graves Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the story.

Two teens have been arrested in the death of an 18-year-old, found shot to death, back in July at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County, according to police.

The department said 16-year-old Salvador Ruiz-Gonzalez and 15-year-old Andy Antonio-Herrera were arrested and face multiple charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

David Buitrago Castillo was found shot dead in Gwinnett County, police said on July 23. It happened at the Elliot Norcross apartments on 1355 Graves Road, just outside the Norcross city limits.

Police said he was found outside a vehicle in the parking lot.