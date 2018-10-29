SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police confirm they have made an arrest in a double shooting that killed one person after bullets flew into a car in South Fulton, Friday.

According to Lt. Derrick Rogers with the South Fulton Police Department, authorities arrested Natravious Juwan McDaniel, 20, for the Oct. 26 incident.

Police said two people were driving near Old National Highway and Hackamore Drive when they were shot.

First responders took Jermaine Riley, 17, and Cortez Pounds, 20, to the hospital. Riley died as a result of his injuries.

McDaniel has now been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

PHOTOS | 1 dead in double shooting after vehicle shot up in South Fulton

© 2018 WXIA