Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery, 1 suspect at large

Police said they are still searching for one more person wanted on armed robbery and murder charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery -- but they're still searching for one more.

South Fulton Police Department said Alantae Richardson was arrested in California on several warrants, including murder and armed robbery. He's accused in the death of Anatoli "Toni" Zenabe.

Zenabe, 44, was shot and killed in front of his sister at the Quick Pick Food Mart in late July. The South Fulton convenience store is on Welcome All Road, just off Roosevelt Highway. Zenabe was the store's manager and part of the family business.

The store owner, Seyed Buhari, said his brother-in-law has worked for him for three years, has a wife and two children in Ethiopia, and has been a friend to all in the community. Buhari is angry and shattered that anyone would want to hurt him.

"He’s everything to me," Buhari said. "He's family."

Police had been searching for two people believed to be behind the armed robbery. As Richardson is awaiting extradition to the Fulton County Jail, police are still searching for a second suspect, Antwan Warthen who is wanted on similar charges.

Anyone who knows of Warthen's whereabouts are asked to call South Fulton Police at (470) 809-7368.