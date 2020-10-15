Arrest made in connection with murder of 18-year-old Haralson County man

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County deputies said they have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old man from Sunday.
According to a social media post by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Brinden Corey Barker was arrested on Wed., Oct. 14, and charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 18-year-old Taylor Hoyt Daniel.
The post indicated that Daniel was found on the side of the roadway at the end of his father's driveway on Monday morning.
The sheriff's office says they want to thank the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Carrollton Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, the Cleburne County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office and the Haralson County Emergency 911 staff, each, for their assistance with the case.
According to the social media post, the investigation of the case remains active and ongoing.