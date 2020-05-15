Arrest made in case of 5-year-old boy accidentally shooting 12-year-old brother

The incident happened earlier this week in Griffin.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Griffin say they have made an arrest in the case of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother earlier this week.

It's not yet who was arrested, or what connection they may have to the children or the incident.

Griffin Police will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to outline the development.

On Monday, they announced that the 12-year-old boy killed by a gunshot wound to the chest outside a home Saturday evening was accidentally shot by his young brother playing with a gun he found discarded in some nearby woods.

The tragic incident happened at about 7:41 p.m. Saturday in front of a home in the 600 block of Hammock Street, investigators said.

The child was visiting relatives from Sharpsburg when the incident happened, police said.

On Sunday, the 5-year-old and a third sibling, age 7, were interviewed at the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, which is an organization that provides forensic interviews of children who have witnessed acts of violence.

According to information obtained from the interview with the children, the 5-year-old boy had found the gun in a wooded area near the home where the shooting took place. Investigators were able to determine that this was close to where they had recovered a bag of suspected drugs from an earlier incident.

Thinking the gun was a toy, the boy accidentally discharged it, striking his brother in the chest.

The Criminal Investigations Division has turned its attention toward finding the person or persons who are suspected of getting rid of the gun.

According to a police report, investigators said that earlier in the day on Saturday, Griffin uniformed officers had attempted a traffic stop in the area.

However, the individuals fled behind houses near the area of the Hammock Street home where the tragic shooting of the 12-year-old occurred later on.

As officers searched the area, they found and recovered a bag of suspected MDMA. The officers turned the bag in for further examination. They did not, however, locate a weapon during their search of the area.

The report said that officers later found the suspected driver of the vehicle they were looking for, who provided them with additional information related to their investigation.