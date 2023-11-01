Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death at gas station: DeKalb sheriff

Akhir Muhammad, 18, was shot several times after walking out of a Decatur gas station on the evening of Jan. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old, authorities said. Akhir Muhammad was shot several times after walking out of a Decatur gas station on the evening of Jan. 10.

The shooting happened at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Authorities said Muhammad died after he was shot in the back during an armed robbery.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Photos | Akhir Muhammad 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Office took Quavion Hale, of Stonecrest, Georgina, into custody without incident on Tuesday. Hale faces felony armed robbery and murder charges in connection to Muhammad's death.

"No motive was given for the shooting," a release from the sheriff's office stated.

11Alive previously spoke with Muhammad's mom, Cadedra Bryant, who said she believes the shooting was random.

"It was a random act. Someone walked up to him and I guess they thought he might've had a gun in his pocket and tried to rob him," Bryant said.