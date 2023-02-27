22-year-old father arrested in connection to shooting death of pregnant woman, DeKalb Sheriff says

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old father has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Investigators said they arrested Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats. The Stone Mountain man was taken into custody without incident outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive in Decatur, the sheriff's office said.

Haithcoats is being charged with malice murder in connection to the murder of Shaniyah Monet Rodriguez, which happened on Feb. 2 in the Brannon Hill condominium community, according to the sheriff's office.

Rodriguez was seven months pregnant with Haithcoats' child at the time of her death. Rodriguez and Haitcoats had lived together in the victim's mother's home, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Rodriguez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head.

Adrienne Rodriguez is heartbroken from losing her daughter, Shaniyah Rodriguez. Now, the family is hopeful Shaniyah’s baby makes a full recovery.