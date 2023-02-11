Arrest made in deadly DeKalb County strip club shooting: Deputies

The office said the man attempted to escape authorities through a motel window but was caught.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County strip club in December of 2022.

Javeon Whitney, 29, was taken into custody at a motel off LaVista Road by the DeKalb County Sherriff's Office Fugitive Unit and US Marshall regarding the shooting. The office said Whitney attempted to escape authorities through a window but was caught.

The shooting happened on December 14, 2022, near 1353 Brockett Road outside Strokers, an adult entertainment venue where one person was killed and another injured.

When Clarkston Police arrived around 4 a.m. at the club, they met with a 41-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the leg, they said. They located a man in the same parking lot, later identified as 37-year-old Jimmy Esgaldo Leon, who was shot dead in a car.

Information on what led up to the shooting was not provided, but the office did list his charges as malice murder, aggravated assault weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.