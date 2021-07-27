Warrant issued for suspect in Atlanta pool shooting

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder in the death of Jakari Dillard.

ATLANTA — A murder warrant has been issued for the suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an Atlanta public pool.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder in the death of Jakari Dillard.

Dillard was shot and killed just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Park pool.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, Dillard had been involved in a verbal dispute with another man, which escalated to gunfire.

The family of the teen said he was at the pool with five of his siblings and his aunt for about two hours when he was killed.