Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, mom of 6

Police found Deanna Fuller's body at an apartment complex on Highpoint Road. She and her unborn child later died at the hospital.

ATLANTA — An arrest warrant has been issued as the search continues for a man accused in the murder investigation a Union City mother of six, who also had a baby on the way.

Joshua Fisher, 31, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Union City Police. He is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Deanna Fuller. Police found Fuller's body with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex on Highpoint Road on Sunday. She and her unborn child later died at the hospital.

After the shooting, neither Fisher or his father were at the scene when police arrived. Police said they believe that one of them may have called 911 as they left the apartment, leaving her on the floor, to go to a party.

The arrest warrant was approved for murder, battery, damage to property and obstruction with 911 call.

According to authorities, Fuller's infant and her other five children are now with relatives.