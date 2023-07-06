Arrest warrant issued for teen following North Point Mall carnival shooting that injuried two girls

Given the age of the suspect, the police department said they were not providing any identifying details but did confirm that he knew the two victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage on the story

Warrants were issued to arrest a teen in connection to what police are now calling an accidental shooting at the carnival at North Point Mall on Wednesday that left a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl injured.

Alpharetta Police said the suspect is wanted on several charges: second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and tampering with evidence.

Given the age of the suspect, the police department said they were not providing any identifying details but did confirm that he knew the two victims. The police said they are now considering it an isolated incident.

"We would like to thank the residents of Alpharetta for your patience and confidence as our police officers and detectives continue their investigation and ultimately arrest the suspect."

Police have not provided an update on the two teen girls' conditions.

Police responded to calls of shots fired at the carnival at the popular North Point Mall just after 7 p.m. but believe the shooting is an isolated incident; authorities said the suspect, described by police as a young adult man, is no longer at the mall after running away from the scene.

The two teen girls were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown, although one victim was airlifted while the other was taken by ambulance.

Alpharetta Police Lt. David Freeman said detectives found a handgun at the scene. He explained detectives do not have any motive for the shooting right now. He also said it is unsure if they were on a carnival ride when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.