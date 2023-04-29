x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person arrested after allegedly blowing up Bank of America ATM: DeKalb Police

The police department reported that someone used a pipe bomb to detonate the ATM and ran off with a bunch of cash.
Credit: WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was arrested on Saturday after police said an ATM was blown up at a Bank of America in Lawrenceville.  

DeKalb County Police Department said it happened at 2052 Lawrenceville Highway, which is a Bank of America ATM (Drive-thru), according to Google Maps. 

The police department reported that someone used a pipe bomb to detonate the ATM and ran off with a bunch of cash. Later that morning, a suspect was identified and arrested near Scott Boulevard, approximately 3 miles from the Bank of America location.  

Several agencies have partnered with DeKalb Police in this ongoing investigation, including the ATF and FBI. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Athens teen shot trying to protect 5-year-old after shootout in parking lot during dance practice

Before You Leave, Check This Out