14-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Lithonia home: Police

LITHONIA, Ga.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another 14-year-old back in September, according to the Lithonia Police Department.

The teenager's name was not released, but police said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"At the Lithonia Police Department, we are resolutely committed to our mission of bringing justice to our community and arresting those who perpetrate crimes," Chief Don Dejarnette of the Lithonia Police Department said. "Our dedication remains unwavering."

Police said it happened on Sept. 30 and that around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Rock Chapel Road about a child being shot. Officers said the 14-year-old died on the way to the hospital despite emergency medical treatment.

The police department has not released the victim's name or said what possibly led up to the shooting.