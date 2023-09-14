Woman's body found in car trunk after being beaten, starved in basement, suspects arrested: police

The police department plans to provide an update on Thursday regarding the crime.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Six people have been arrested in connection with the case where authorities found a body inside a car outside a popular sauna spa on Tuesday night, Gwinnett County Police said.

The suspects below, including a teen, are all facing felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another charges:

25-year-old Joonho Lee

25-year-old Hyunji Lee

22-year-old Juoonhyum Lee

22-year-old Gawom Lee

26-year-old Eric Hyun

A 14-year-old

Officers received a call about a suspicious person inside a car around 10:50 p.m. The caller told police they believed a person was dead inside the car. Police arrived outside the Jeju Sauna, located at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive, where they found the body in the trunk.

On Thursday, police described the horrific details relating to the female victim's death. Officers described her as being in her 20s or 30s and say she could have been in the vehicle for a few days.

Police also said she was brought over from South Korea under the guise that she was joining a religious organization, allegedly called "Soldiers of Christ."

After coming to the U.S., police said the woman was held in a basement by the suspects where she was beaten and starved to death.

One of the suspects, Eric Hyun, was described by police as the driver of the vehicle. After parking at the spa he allegedly called a family member to pick him up. That family member drove him to a hospital for unrelated injuries, police said.

Officers then said he asked that family member to retrieve an item from the car. The family member was eventually the one who discovered the body and alerted police.

Police said the victim's identity would be provided after their family is notified. Affidavits indicate the victim was hidden in a room in a home and then wrapped in a blanket before being put in a truck left at Jeju Sauna.

At this time, police said there is not evidence of other victims. They also said that teen suspect and two of the adults were brothers. The female suspect was one of their girlfriends and Eric was apparently a family friend who frequently stayed at the home.