17-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Atlantic Station | Arrests made so far

Records from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office show 17-year-old A'Micael Aziz was booked into jail back in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Another arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting near Atlantic Station last November, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On Oct. 9, 11Alive obtained records from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office showing 17-year-old A'Micael Aziz was booked into jail back in August on felony murder, murder and aggravated assault, among other charges.

Aziz is the seventh arrest made in the shooting that killed two boys: 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson on Nov. 26, 2022.

APD previously said the shooting stemmed from two groups, who were originally escorted off Atlantic Station's property due to unruly behavior and curfew violations. APD investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

Atlanta Police previously released surveillance videos showing the suspects walking with a group of teens down 17th Street before the shooting happened. The police department also previously released a video of the group leaving on a MARTA train after the shooting.

Additional arrests in the case

Investigators previously announced six other arrests. Back in March, APD said two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The 15-year-olds were not identified but police said they were arrested in different parts of the city.

Derodney Russell was also arrested on March 5, 2023, by Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was the first adult to be taken into custody in connection to the case. Russell was booked into the Clayton County Jail and is accused of murder.

Additionally, APD previously said another 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in the case. APD said they are both facing murder charges but police did not identify the two.

A 16-year-old, from Clayton County, was also taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting on Dec. 12, 2022, according to APD.

Atlanta Police said their investigation remains ongoing.