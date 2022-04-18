15-year-old facing charges in house fire that killed his younger sister, police say

The fire happened at a Gwinnett County house and is now being considered a homicide.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old is being charged in connection with a house fire that led to the death of his 10-year-old sister on Easter Sunday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The teen now faces charges of malice murder and felony murder; authorities said arson charges pending. Police said on Sunday the teen set the fire intentionally.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded before 5 a.m. to the home along the 4400 block of Beaver Road. There was one adult and four kids inside at the time of the fire, Gwinnett Fire spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson said.

Investigators said they found the girl dead inside a bedroom with no windows. Crews initially thought the 15-year-old was unaccounted for and the search continued for hours through the rubble. Fire officials said they located the boy safe at a different location. He was taken into custody Sunday night.

The home was considered a total loss, and according to a family member, smoke alarms were installed in the house, but they did not activate.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police have not released the victim's name.

