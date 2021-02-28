Shooting injures 3 during drug deal near apartments at GSU Stadium, police say

A female was at the scene, but police said two men drove themselves to the hospital.

ATLANTA — Gunfire erupted Sunday morning across from Georgia State Stadium at an apartment complex geared toward college students, police say.

At around 2 a.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to 521 Hank Aaron Drive in the Summerhill neighborhood in reference to a person shot.

Once they arrived on scene, they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Police learned two adult men transported themselves to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, they said.

All three shooting victims are listed as stable, however, their exact condition is not known.

Police believe a drug deal taking place between two of the victims turned bad when "at some point shots were fired from a third party," they said in a statement.