PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Security was heightened on Sunday morning at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City after someone discovered an assault rifle inside the chapel on Saturday.

The rifle was found hidden under a jacket inside the chapel, police said.

The church initially reported the find to Peachtree City Police on Saturday afternoon.

Peachtree City Police told 11Alive News on Sunday morning that they were able to track down the owner of the rifle.

Investigators determined that it belonged to a woman who was suffering from a mental illness and felt uncomfortable with the weapon at home.

Police said they are examining possible weapons charges against her.

Holy Trinity is one of the largest Catholic congregations in the area, and has ties to the Peachtree City community dating to the 1970s.

Church services are continuing uninterrupted at Holy Trinity, where, according to their website, they have masses scheduled through 4:30 on Sunday afternoon.

