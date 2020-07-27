At least 15 cars broken into at live music venue in northwest Atlanta

Victims told 11Alive that they paid for parking and felt that it should have been secured.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say at least 15 cars were broken into outside of an entertainment venue off Northside Drive.

Officers were called to Bonfire Atlanta at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday on a report of thefts from vehicles at the venue and on surrounding streets.

Victims reported property, including firearms, stolen from the vehicles.

One victim described the suspect as a light complexioned black male, wearing a do-rag and blue jeans, driving a white Infiniti G37 sedan bearing Georgia tag CNA5216.

According to the venue's website, a weekly event, Bonfire Sundays takes place with a variety show and live performances until 3 a.m.

