At least 8 people with Georgia ties have been arrested in connection with US Capitol insurrection

ATLANTA — More than a month after insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol building, federal authorities said they have arrested at least eight people with ties to Georgia.

And as of Wednesday afternoon, most of them remain in jail.

Cleveland Meredith, Jr.

Cleveland Meredith, Jr., is facing weapons charges. He has also been accused of threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meredith was arrested in Washington and was denied bond. He remains in custody.

William Calhoun

William Calhoun has been charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Investigators said that Calhoun documented himself during the riot on social media. Calhoun is also still detained.

Eric Munchel, aka 'Zip Tie Guy'

Eric Munchel has become known as "Zip Tie Guy," after a photo of him surfaced carrying zip-ties in the Capitol building. Munchel has been charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry. He is still detailed, along with his mother, Lisa Eisenhardt. She faces similar charges.

Michael Daughtry

Michael Daughtry has been charged with entering a restricted building. According to court documents, a number of Daughtry's posts on social media indicated that he was in Washington, D.C. He has been released on bond.

Benjamin Torre

Benjamin Torre has been charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry. The FBI said there are several videos tracking his movement throughout the Capitol building. He has also been released on bond.

Bruno Cua

Bruno Cua is facing a long list of charges, including assault on a federal officer.

Court documents indicate Cua was seen on video shoving a Capitol Police officer. On Wednesday, Feb.10, 11Alive learned that a hearing for Cua was continued until Friday, Feb. 12 in Federal District Court.

Chris Stanton Georgia