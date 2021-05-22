At least two shot, one dead at party in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood

It happened early Saturday morning on Lanvale Dr.

ATLANTA — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a shooting at a party in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Atlanta Police said they received a person shot call and responded to a location on Lanvale Dr. in southwest Atlanta. One other person was found injured and taken to the hospital.

That person's condition was not immediately available. It's not clear if there were further victims.

The victim who was killed was not identified, and there was no word on potential suspects.