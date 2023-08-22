26-year-old man to spend 18 years in prison for deadly rival gang shooting in Athens, AG says

The shooting happened on Gaines School Road in Athens on October 21, 2022, claiming the life of a 19-year-old and injuring another.

A 26-year-old gang member will be sitting behind bars for nearly two decades for his involvement in an Athens rival gang shooting last year, the Georgia attorney general said.

Jeffery Rice was sentenced to 30 years, including 18 years in prison and the rest probation, for the death of his fellow gang member last Monday. Attorney General Carr said Rice is a confirmed member of the Red Tape Gang, which has ties to the Bloods among others.

Officials said that day Rice was driving in his car with his fellow gang member, Alijah Nelson, when they spotted a rival gang member.

Rice then stopped his car and the deadly shootout ensued. Nelson opened fire on the 18-year-old rival member and Rice shot once before his gun jammed.

The 18-year-old then shot back in self-defense killing Nelson.

Rice was then arrested days later for Nelson's death. The 26-year-old was convicted on the following charges:

1 count of Voluntary Manslaughter

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Driving While License Suspended