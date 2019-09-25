ATHENS, Ga. — A man accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint in Athens earlier this month was arrested for a similar crime in Alabama.

Athens-Clarke County Police obtained warrants for two counts armed robbery for Londell Nunn, Jr.

After investigating the robberies, police determined that Nunn was responsible for the robberies which occurred on Sept. 6th at Dollar General and on Sept. 9th at Game Stop.

An investigation revealed that Nunn is a multi-state offender and is currently in custody in Alabama for an armed robbery there.

Agencies with robberies committed by a suspect resembling Nunn are encouraged to contact Det. Sean McCauley at 762-400-7061.

Nunn will be extradited back to Georgia to face the charges in Athens-Clarke County.

