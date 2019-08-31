ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department charged a lay coach with misdemeanor battery after an incident regarding a student-athlete.

The police department said Anthony London turned himself in Thursday.

Officers said the incident occurred after football practice. The department didn't detail what happened but said they obtained a warrant for the Clarke County School District employee's arrest.

The 44-year-old was a lay coach for the district's football program, according to police. A lay coach is considered a community coach.

11Alive has reached out to the school district. We will update this story when a response becomes available.

MORE NEWS:

Valerie Harper, TV's sassy, lovable Rhoda, dies at 80

8-year-old struck by vehicle at Atlanta school

He said he was a special agent. The FBI says he was a crook