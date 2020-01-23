ATHENS, Ga. — A total of 16 people were arrested this week on drug trafficking and gun charges, police said.

Just under $1 million worth of drugs and 43 guns are off the streets in the Athens area, thanks to the efforts they are calling "Operation Benchwarmers," a coordinated take-down capturing defendants wanted on federal charges.

According to an affidavit filed Jan. 15, the efforts to capture these suspects began in 2018 and continued until last week. Charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine.

The documents obtained by 11Alive list the 16 suspects as: Rickshun Willingham, aka "Teddy," Jacquavious T. Turner, aka "Take One," Jamian Huff, aka "Dunk," Andrew Bravo Jimenez, aka "Droopy," Manuel Gonzalez Romero, Steven Ricole Scott, aka "Black," aka "UNC," Antonio M. Mitchell, aka "Tonio," Marques Ward, aka "YG," Tajia Forney, Christopher Sanders, aka "Chris," Bernard Barnett, aka "Nard," Maquila Jones, aka "Qui," Nicholas Jackson, aka "Nick Bean," Terrell Bush, aka "T-Rock," Shaddrick Cox and Robert Bolton Jr., aka "Rob."

The operation is believed to be the largest law enforcement operation in the history of the Athens-Clarke County region.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $955,986, plus $84,013 in cash, authorities said.

Authorities say they are still searching for one more suspect, identified as Andrew Bravo Jimenez, aka "Droopy."

"This operation represents the best of what law enforcement can accomplish when federal, state and local agencies come together with the unified goal of eradicating drug trafficking from a community," said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. "Our message to drug traffickers and gang members and other criminals in Athens is clear: Law enforcement is committed to protecting the citizens of Athens from illegal guns, gangs and drugs."

