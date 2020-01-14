ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police said they are investigating a rape that happened in early morning hours Saturday.

Officers made a Facebook post on Jan. 11 saying the incident happened around 3.a.m. that day in the area of Dearing Street and Church Street - which is not far from the University of Georgia campus.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told police she didn't know the suspect.

In the post, officers listed a few safety tips to follow.

Seek a safe ride home.

If walking home, stay with a group and stay in well-lit areas.

Always be aware of your surroundings and call 9-1-1 if you see someone or something suspicious.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone who has information that could help ACCPD is asked to contact Det. Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174, Frederick.Dearing@accgov.com, or Sgt. Greg Dickson at 762-400-7070, Gregory.Dickson@accgov.com.

They also said if you or someone you know has been victimized by sexual assault or child abuse, call The Cottage Crisis Hotline at 1-877-363-1912.

