19-year-old shot and killed in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead early Saturday morning, the department said.

According to a release, officers responded around 2 a.m. to a shooting on Cone Drive at the Nellie B. Homes.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been shot several times," a police statement said.

Police identified that victim as 19-year-old Brynarius Smith, of Athens, and said he died of his injuries. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department added that it is not believed that Smith was a UGA student.