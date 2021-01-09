Police in Athens search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of injuring 7 in shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say they're searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following an early-morning shooting on Sunday that occurred during a fight and left seven people injured.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is searching for 21-year-old Pharaoh Williams, who "currently has numerous arrest warrants stemming from this incident."
Police said Crime Stoppers has a $1,000 reward on offer for information leading to his arrest.
According to ACCPD, Williams began firing a gun into a crowd that was fighting around 2 a.m. in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street, injuring seven people.
All of the injuries were treated at a hospital and described as not life-threatening.
The department is asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775, or ACCPD Detective Black at 762-400-7058.