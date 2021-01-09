Police in Athens search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of injuring 7 in shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police are looking for 21-year-old Pharoah Williams.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say they're searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following an early-morning shooting on Sunday that occurred during a fight and left seven people injured.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is searching for 21-year-old Pharaoh Williams, who "currently has numerous arrest warrants stemming from this incident."

Police said Crime Stoppers has a $1,000 reward on offer for information leading to his arrest.

According to ACCPD, Williams began firing a gun into a crowd that was fighting around 2 a.m. in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street, injuring seven people.

All of the injuries were treated at a hospital and described as not life-threatening.