Athens teen arrested, faces murder charge in deadly October shooting, police say

The shooting happened on Rolling Ridge Drive near Terrapin Beer Company in north Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens teenager was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in late October, police said.

Police said 18-year-old Daviae Oliver is accused of killing a 20-year-old woman and critically injuring a 17-year-old boy after shooting each of them in the 100-block of Rolling Ridge Drive near Terrapin Beer Company in north Athens around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Officers were patrolling the Jefferson Road area when they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they located two people who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and rendered first aid to each of the victims.

After EMS arrived, they rushed both the 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman to the hospital, where the woman died from her injuries. The teen was listed to have "serious injuries," but no update has been given on his current condition.

In addition to murder, police said Oliver was also charged with aggravated assault.