Child hurt in Athens drive-by shooting, police say

The injury was minor, according to authorities.

ATHENS, Ga. — A child was hurt in a drive-by shooting, Athens-Clarke County Police said.

Gunfire went off by a home along Winterville Road Saturday just after midnight, police said, adding that the department received several 911 calls about the shots. The area isn't far from the Athens-Ben Epps Airport or Athens-Clarke County Animal Services.

Several gunshots struck a home and a child inside was shot in the hand. Police said the child's injury was minor and they are expected to be OK.

Investigators found around 31 spent shell casings from two different calibers at the scene. Two bullet holes were also found at a neighboring home; no one was inside.

Police are continuing to investigate the apparent drive-by. Officers are asking anyone with information to call 762-400-7318 or email shaun.barnett@accgov.com.