ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer was injured but appears to be OK after an accident in west Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Authorities said the accident happened in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive just after 7 p.m. Police haven't provided additional information but said that the officer's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police said in a statement that the officer was flagged down in reference to a fight between a man and woman on the road where the accident happened. The officer attempted to break up the fight when he got into a fight with the man. The suspect was able to escape on foot and ran across the street with the officer on his trail.

It was during this pursuit that both the officer and the man were hit by a vehicle. The man continued to run but was caught a short time later.

