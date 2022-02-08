Atlanta Police announce arrest in animal cruelty case where woman was seen beating dog with shoe

The incident originally occurred last month.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Tuesday they made an arrest in the case of a woman who was caught last month on a doorbell camera beating a small dog.

APD said the woman will face cruelty to animals charges and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

An award of up to $10,000 had been available in the case.

The incident was caught on a resident's doorbell camera at the Landing Square Apartments off Greenbriar Parkway.

In the video, the dog is in view and a woman comes from the opposite direction, pulls off her shoe and starts beating it. The dog cries in pain for more than 15 seconds as the woman lifts it off the ground and continues to violently beat the animal. She later walks out of view carrying the dog, video released by APD on Dec. 17, 2021 shows.

Management at the apartments, as well as the maintenance team, had been unable to identify the woman in the video.