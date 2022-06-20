Woman wakes to armed man standing over bed, Atlanta Police say

Police said the man asked the woman for sex.

ATLANTA — A woman reported to the Atlanta Police Department that an armed man broke into her northeast Atlanta home and was standing over her bed overnight last Tuesday.

She told officers on Thursday that two days prior, after going to sleep, she was awoken around 12:10 a.m. by a man "standing at the foot of her bed" with a firearm.

Atlanta Police said the two did not know each other.

The man reportedly asked her for sex, police said, and she refused. He then emptied her purse and left without anything.

Officers said the woman was not hurt and that their Special Victims Unit (SVU) is looking into the case.

No information was provided by police about the suspect at this time.

