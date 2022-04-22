Atlanta Police investigating after double shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a double shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

APD said officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the Auburn Glenn apartments at 49 Boulevard SE. When officers arrived, they learned that two people had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one died due to his injuries. Authorities have not yet released the condition of the other person shot.

APD homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as its investigation continues.