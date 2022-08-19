WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad.
That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
APD posted video of the arrest of Kentavious Wright to Facebook. They said the arrest was made last Friday.
According to APD, Wright now faces charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.
Police said the 3-year-old boy was in a car with his dad when shots were fired into it on Aug. 3. It happened down the road from the barbershop on Peters Street.
According to police, a car followed the father and son from the barbershop and then opened fire near the intersection with Chapel Street.
The child was in critical condition following the shooting, which police called "targeted."
11Alive's Dawn White was at the scene when a truck towed the victim's car away. You can see the passenger's side of the window smashed out below.
The bare window of the victim's car reflects the feelings of a shattered community.
“It’s heartbreaking when kids are involved," a local resident said.
A local resident and advocate, who didn't want to give his name, said violence like this is unusual for this part of southwest Atlanta.
“It’s real peaceful. On this end of the block, it’s usually quiet. Everybody sticks with each other. Neighbors know business owners and so on," he said.
The community continues to deal with the toddler's shooting becoming an unintended consequence of gun violence.
