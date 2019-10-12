ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed, Tuesday, that investigators found no evidence to classify a shooting during Black Gay Pride Weekend as a "bias crime."

On Sept. 3, a shooting took place at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway inside 1050 Social Club. Atlanta Police said there were allegations from witnesses that anti-LGBTQ slurs were used and that they initiated an investigation into that aspect of the crime.

RELATED: Why doesn't Georgia have a hate crime law?

Antonio Lonnell Starks was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they determined that Starks was employed by the club in some security capacity and the shooting was a result of a fight that started inside the club.

"Our investigators consulted with the FBI and our LGBT liaison and determined this case did not meet the criteria to be classified as a bias crime," Atlanta Police investigator James H. White III said.

