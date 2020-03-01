ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating three business burglaries that happened during the holidays. In all three crimes, the same item was stolen - alcohol.

At least one of the burglaries was captured on camera. APD released a surveillance video from a burglary that happened Christmas Day at the Whiskey Bird restaurant on North Highland around 9 a.m.

In the two minute clip, you can hear glass breaking and then you see a man walking in moments later and heading to the bar. You can also hear the restaurant's alarm going off. APD said the suspect left with two bottles of liquor.

That wasn't the only business APD responded to on Christmas for burglary. A police report said officers went to Mix'D Up Burgers on Hosea Williams Drive to respond to a crime.

The report said an officer saw that a rock had been thrown through the glass door. The officer said it didn't appear that anything had been taken, but police weren't able get in contact with the keyholder of the business.

In a separate police report for Mix'd Up Burgers, the owner told officers his neighbors let him know that his business had been broken into. When he came to the restaurant he saw the shattered glass door and noticed that APD left a case number sheet in the window.

After taking the inventory of his alcohol, he realized that about $420 worth had been stolen. The two businesses are just over five miles apart.

In a third incident, a police report revealed that an employee at Bread & Butterfly, which is located near North Highland and Elizabeth Street, arrived at work on Dec. 26 and noticed the glass door and been broken with a rock. It appeared that two alcohol bottles had been taken from the bar.

APD hopes that after releasing video from the Whiskey Bird burglary, someone would recognize the suspect. Anyone who has information on any of these cases should contact police.

