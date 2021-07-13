Police: Car stolen with child inside, later recovered

Officers located the vehicle abandoned off Newtown Circle, more than two miles from the original location.

ATLANTA — A mother had a scare Tuesday morning when her car was stolen with her child still in the backseat, police said.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. off Atlanta Avenue in southeast Atlanta when a woman told police she was outside her car while it was still running. She said a man got in the car and drove away.

"Responding units immediately coordinated a canvass search for the vehicle and child throughout the surrounding areas," police said in a statement.

Officers located the vehicle abandoned off Newtown Circle, more than two miles from the original location.

"The child was present in the vehicle and appeared unharmed. Officers requested Grady EMS to check the child for any injuries as a precaution," they said.