Investigators head to Utah lab to submit evidence from Atlanta Child Murders, mayor says

Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted on Monday evening the private lab in Salt Lake City works with old DNA evidence.

ATLANTA — Investigators take evidence from Atlanta Child Murders to lab in Salt Lake City

---

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said investigators are headed Utah to provide a lab with evidence from the Atlanta Child Murders.

Bottoms tweeted on Monday evening that the private lab in Salt Lake City works with old DNA evidence. Atlanta Police also confirmed some of its investigators were taking evidence to the lab.

The Atlanta Child Murders rocked the city causing uneasiness among communities. In 2019, Bottoms announced the city would reexamine the murders. They are considered to have occurred during a narrow window of time, the years of 1979 to1981, but in July, Bottoms revealed the investigation team would extend the possible timeline from 1970 to 1985 to consider any additional children or other victims that were possibly overlooked.

Twenty-nine African-American children were killed from 1979 to 1981.

"It is my sincere hope that there will be concrete answers for the families," Bottoms tweeted Monday.

MORE COVERAGE | Atlanta Child Murders

@Atlanta_Police Investigators are traveling to Salt Lake City to provide a private lab, that works with old DNA evidence, evidence from the Missing and Murdered children cases. It is my sincere hope that there will be concrete answers for the families. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) October 18, 2021

One man, Wayne Williams, has been named as the man behind the murders, but his guilt is still widely debated. Williams was only convicted of killing two adult men. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1982 but has always maintained his innocence.

The Atlanta Child Murders are considered a black eye to the city’s storied history. Many critics look at the past and insist that elements of the crime spree were never solved.