Here's why Atlanta City Council wants police officers to keep their blue lights on all night

The Council recommendation approved Monday urges the Atlanta Police Chief to order patrol cars’ non-flashing blue lights be switched on to deter crime.

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s City Council wants Atlanta Police officers to keep their blue lights on — not flashing like during emergencies, but constantly on — during routine patrols.

Backers of the idea said it’s been a success in other cities, helping improve police visibility and reduce crime.

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution Monday, urging the police chief to order the blue lights be turned on. The chief’s office did not immediately comment about the resolution or about the circumstances under which APD officers are already doing that.

The idea from Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Lewis sailed through the Council, urging "APD to implement a policy change where APD officers would be required to have their blue lights on from sunset to sunrise," Lewis wrote in a statement emailed to 11Alive.

"I drafted this legislation to increase police visibility, to deter criminals from illegal acts, make it easier to spot a cop in a crisis and to decrease potential bad interactions between police and citizens," Lewis wrote.

Lewis’ resolution notes the increases in violent crimes in Atlanta. The most recent APD data shows homicides are up 43 percent so far in 2022 compared to last year at this time.

According to the resolution, “studies show that the use of (constantly-on) blue lights aids in deterring crime.” 11Alive News was working Monday to reach Lewis about his resolution and about the studies he cites.

"This legislation will immediately deter crime by major percentage points if APD goes along with it," Lewis wrote in his statement.

In 2019, the Gwinnett County Police Department began keeping patrol cars’ blue lights on 24 hours a day, hoping to deter crime by making it easier for everyone to see the presence of the police on patrol, and to “provide a level of comfort to the community.”

Gwinnett has not recently provided information about whether its blue lights policy has helped reduce crime. But more police departments across the country are turning their cars’ cruise lights on.