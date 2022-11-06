Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say

Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store.

Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry.

Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They found one man on the scene with a gunshot wound.

Little information is known about the victim at this time; however, police said that person was taken to Grady Hospital and later died there.

Police have not provided any information yet on the search for the suspect.