Atlanta councilman, mayoral candidate's car stolen

ATLANTA — Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown is the latest car theft victim within the city, he confirmed.

Police responded to a location off Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta regarding the theft just before Noon on Wednesday, they said.

Brown told police that he exited his car to speak with someone and, while outside, "several" males entered the unlocked car and drove away.

Brown shared on social media that he was attending a ribbon-cutting for Dunkin' in the area where the crime happened.

Brown, who represents district three, which includes English Avenue and Vine City, announced this month that he would be running for mayor, just days after Keisha Lance Bottom said she would not run for reelection.

Police said they are working to determine the suspects involved and to locate the car.

On Tuesday, music artist Akon had his car stolen while he was pumping gas at a Buckhead QuikTrip.