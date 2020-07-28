Police: Infant dead, father injured after mother strikes their vehicle with hers

The mother has been detained as police continue to investigate.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a baby is dead and a father injured after an accident involving the child's mother.

Atlanta Police said that they were sent to Chappell Road near Eason Street in Northwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. to reports of an accident. They arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with a driver and infant passenger injured in one vehicle.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said that a father had placed his child in his vehicle and was leaving when the child's mother struck his car with hers.

The resulting crash sent both the father and child to the hospital. And while the father was previously listed as stable, the child, who was at first critical, has since died.

At this time, police have detained the mother as police investigate the deadly crash. Police haven't detailed a motive for the incident or whether it was accidental. They also haven't announced what, if any, charges the mother could face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.