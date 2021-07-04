14-year-old killed after gunfire erupts at brawl in Downtown Atlanta

Two other teen victims were transported ot the hospital.

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old was killed Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta when gunfire broke out at a brawl involving more than a dozen youths, police said.

The incident happened on McAfee St. a little after 10 p.m., Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

He said around that time officers "spotted a large fight of juveniles" who they believed had all come to area on scooters.

"During the melee there were several juveniles fighting, someone, somehow a type of gunfire erupted striking three victims," Deputy Chief Hampton said.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old male who was transported to Grady where he died, the deputy chief said. Two others, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston with "minor injuries."

They believe the three victims may have known each other.

Hampton said police had one 17-year-old in custody who had been detained with two firearms. Police are interviewing that teen to determine his involvement.

They're asking anyone who was there or who knows what might have happened to call Crime Stoppers where they can submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS (8477).